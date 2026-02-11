Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a pivotal offseason for the fast-rising defender.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey this week.

Smart has labeled Aparicio-Bailey the "No. 1 defensive back on our board" after visiting with the talented defensive weapon in January.

Name: Jayden Aparicio-Bailey @Jaayy3_

School: Prattville High School

Class: 2027

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds



Kirby Smart: “He’s the number one defensive back on our board.”



Aparicio-Bailey has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Florida among… pic.twitter.com/BE6FjlQoae — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) February 11, 2026

Aparicio-Bailey picked off four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended last fall after a strong junior campaign. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Now, all eyes are on his senior campaign with Ole Miss prioritizing the prized defensive back amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Defensive Weapon to Know:

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown has locked in an unofficial visit schedule for this spring with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing the elite defender.

Brown checks in as a Top-10 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast intensifying their pursuit for the talented Connecticut native as his recruitment explodes.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCLA Bruins, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

Courtesy of Mekai Brown on Instagram.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels made the call last fall with the defensive coaching staff eyeing the coveted defender as his recruitment took off. Now, a visit is locked in.

Brown has a myriad of unofficial visits locked in for this spring, he told Rivals, with Ole Miss securing one of their own:

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

