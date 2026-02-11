Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

The Ole Miss Rebels will once again be well-represented at this year's NFL Combine with a handful of players from the 2025 roster set to make their way to Indianapolis for the multi-day event in February.

Rebels wide receivers De'Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III headline the list of Ole Miss stars set to lace up their cleats for the NFL Combine as the pass-catching tandem looks to elevate their draft stock.

Wallace transferred to Ole Miss following a stint at Penn State where he made an instant impact in the Rebels' offense across the 2025 season.

“It’s a great offense. Just, during that transfer portal recruiting window, just coming in and seeing how they run the offense and just get their receivers the ball in space just so they can do what they do, it’s just an opportunity you couldn’t pass up on," Wallace said.

Along with Wallace III and Stribling, Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris will also make his way to Indianapolis for the event.

Harris is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he compiled 58 total tackles, 3 sacks, and an interception for the Rebels with the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder dominating the trenches.

"At 6'8" and 330 pounds, Zxavian Harris is a massive defensive tackle with the size and flashes of strength to intrigue defensive line coaches as a potential Day 3 pick. However, he plays tall and gets pushed around too much for a prospect of his build, not including significant character concerns that could take him off some teams' draft boards altogether," Bleacher Report wrote.

Wallace III, Stribling, and Harris will be joined by tight end Dae'Quan Wright and offensive lineman Diego Pounds as the five Rebels set to take part in the event.

The 2026 NFL Combine will begin on Feb. 23 with the handful of Ole Miss stars eyeing an opportunity to elevate their draft stock across the multi-day event in Indianapolis with all eyes set to be on the Rebels once again.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: