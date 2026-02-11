Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas revealed a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores in December, but it hasn't stopped Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff from turning up the heat for the coveted pass-catcher.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference schools are intensifying their pursuits.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Multiple teams are pushing to flip Vanderbilt WR commit Jeremiah Douglas, @samspiegs reports👀



One program has kept its foot on the gas…



Douglas finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

CFB-HQ On SI's Take:

"He added that Longhorns staffers have been going into detail as to how the wide receiver fits in their offensive system, and he also noted 'how I fit in their scheme and the culture.'

"Ole Miss has remained a serious contender to get Douglas, which commended the program for its new staff and its 'knowledge and experience.'

"SMU and Kansas State were involved with Douglas even before his pledge to Vanderbilt and are still in the conversation."

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels and other top contenders as schools across America push to flip the coveted Vanderbilt Commodores pledge as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Ole Miss Eyeing Other Wide Receiver Flips:

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is keeping options open this offseason despite a verbal commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast pushing to flip the SEC pledge following a stellar junior campaign in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

Ole Miss remains in communication with Royal and his camp as the Rebels look to get him in on a visit this offseason.

