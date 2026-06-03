Two Former Football Stars Make NFF College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the LSU Tigers football program as it enters a new era this upcoming season.

New head coach Lane Kiffin has brought back the energy this program and fan base have been starving to see. Now, it's all about translating that energy into some great moments on the field.

This program has been one of the most feared programs in all of college football for many years. One of the biggest reasons for that fear is the talent put on the field wearing the purple and gold. On Wednesday, the football team's official X account shared that two former Tigers have made the ballot for the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

Deserving Candidates

Alan Faneca and Patrick Peterson are on the @NFFNetwork College Football Hall of Fame ballot pic.twitter.com/gEYP3TLpdF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 3, 2026

Tigers greats Alan Faneca and Patrick Peterson were selected as candidates for the NFF College Football Hall of Fame class of 2027. Both athletes are more than deserving of their play on the field. Let's take a closer look at both LSU legends.

As Good As They Come

Aug 2, 2025; Canton, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former guard Alan Faneca enters the ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame-Class of 2025 enshrinment at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

You know what is the best way to understand if an offensive lineman is really good? It's when nobody is talking about them. Offensive lineman have one of the hardest jobs in sports, and rarely do they receive the praise they've earned. Faneca emobies everything that is right about an offensive lineman.

During his time with the Tigers, Faneca earned an All-American selection in 1997. The Tigers' great was then selected in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you don't know the rest of the story, let me do my best Paul Harvey impression. Faneca went on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. The now Steelers legend spent 13 years in the NFL, earning six All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl selections.

Understand there's a difference, but it seems to me a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection means one at the college level is coming very soon.

One Of A Kind

Jan 7, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) returns a kick-off against Texas A&M Aggies safety Toney Hurd Jr during the 2011 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

One of the most beloved players in LSU history, Patrick Peterson has earned his moment with his candidacy for the hall of fame.

Peterson was with the Tigers from 2008 to 2010, and in that time, was a large part of one of the best defenses in college football. In his final season with the Tigers, Peterson earned All-American honors and took home the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Just like Faneca, Peterson had a very strong NFL career. The Tigers legend was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson spent 13 seasons in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors.

Both of these legends are deserving of the honor of being in every hall of fame possible. We will keep you updated on the voting results as we get them.

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