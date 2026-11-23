The LSU Tigers have had a massively disappointing season in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin. LSU has a 6-5 record headed into Saturday's regular-season finale against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Despite the failures, LSU still has one of the most talented rosters and coaching staffs in the country, which makes it all the more frustrating the team has fallen well short of the College Football Playoff.

But regardless of what the record says, this isn't stopping two of LSU's top assistant coaches from being in the mix for the TCU head coaching job following the

According to On3's Pete Nakos, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. are two names to watch as TCU begins its search for a new head coach.

Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator

LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker was one of the most notable coaching staff retentions that stayed with LSU once Kiffin arrived.

LSU's defense has been the team's best unit this season, and Baker is no doubt a major reason why. The Tigers are currently second in the nation in sacks (42) while surrendering the fourth-fewest total yards (266.5) and 11th-fewest passing yards (169.7)

That said, the LSU defense has come up short in some massive moments.

In the loss to Kentucky, LSU's defense let Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey go untouched up the middle for the game-winning two-point conversion.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

And in the crushing loss to Texas, Longhorns running back Raleek Brown go into end zone at the pylon for the game-winning score with three seconds left after LSU linebacker Davhon Keys was slow to react as Brown motioned out.

If things had gone differently on those plays, the Tigers could still be in contention for the College Football Playoff instead of barely being above .500.

Charlie Weis Jr., Offensive Coordinator

Weis Jr. followed Kiffin to LSU after serving as Ole Miss' offensive coordinator since the 2022 season.

Weis Jr. entered his first season at LSU with a ton of talented weapons on the roster at his disposal after the Tigers loaded up through the transfer portal.

However, the offense has routinely let the Tigers down, which has put added pressure on the defense to perform.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown five interceptions in the red zone this season, routinely making careless throws that halts any momentum the offense had built.

Far too often this season, Leavitt has scrambled longer than he needs to, leading to holding calls or sacks that puts LSU behind the chains.

The offensive line has also been inconsistent despite the talent at all five spots.

That said, Weis Jr. remains one of the best assistant coaches in the country and could certainly be viewed as a candidate for the TCU job considering how poor the Horned Frogs have been on offense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.