Tyrann Mathieu Reveals Pursuit of Bryce Underwood to LSU Amid Michigan Chaos

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood remains in headlines this week amid a chaotic stretch in Ann Arbor following the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday

Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel revealed the decision to fire Moore was "for cause" after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Fast forward to Wednesday evening and ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) - then turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

As the rumor mill swirls surrounding the future of the Michigan program, there is a critical piece to the roster that has stolen headlines: Quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller recently wrapped up his true freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines where he earned the starting role in his first year in Ann Arbor.

In a rollercoaster season at Michigan, Underwood had 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines after Moore's departure.

There have been no details surrounding Underwood's future at this time, but if he were to make the decision to depart Ann Arbor to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU could emerge as a threat to lure him away.

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

Now, LSU great Tyrann Mathieu has started his recruitment of Underwood to Baton Rouge after Michigan's head coach was fired on Wednesday.

Come home son @BryceUnderwoo16

We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 10, 2025

Mathieu hopped on The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday where he detailed his reasoning behind starting a campaign for Underwood.

“Obviously, Bryce, he was projected to come to [LSU] for a long, long time,” Mathieu said. “And obviously, it’s a serious thing that’s going on at Michigan right now. Just everything with that program.

"That was just a reminder to him that, hey, there’s a few people in The Bayou that are still thinking about you.”

Now, with Moore out as the shot-caller of the Michigan Wolverines, Underwood's future in Ann Arbor remains in question as the program searches for the next head coach of the program.

