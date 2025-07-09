WATCH: Five-Star LSU Football Offensive Lineman Shows Eye-Opening Summer Workout
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with multiple newcomers looking to make an impact for the program.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kelly and Co. are set to debut a new-look roster this fall with double-digit immediate impact players.
But the program is also anticipating multiple true freshmen to make a difference this upcoming season.
The LSU staff has praised the efforts of freshman offensive lineman Carius Curne as he works through his first offseason with the program.
Curne, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect last December.
Now, he's looking to make a name for himself during his first season in the purple and gold.
It's no secret LSU has a myriad of weapons to work with along the offensive line, but finding the correct combination will be of the utmost important during Fall Camp in August.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
But Curne is a player this program is eager to see take that next step heading into August.
The youngster is already putting in work in the weight room after sharing via social media a bench press of 425 pounds.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
Now, he'll look to continue making a name for himself in the Bayou State with an opportunity to compete for early playing time as a true freshman in 2025.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.