WATCH: LSU Football OL Will Campbell Locked in for Junior Campaign in Baton Rouge
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is dialed in for his junior campaign with the projected first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft turning heads.
Campbell established himself as a leader in the locker room after just one season in Baton Rouge in 2022, and after earning the prestigious No. 7 jersey for his sophomore season, Campbell is dialed in for his third season with the Tigers ahead of this fall.
A two-year starter at left tackle, Campbell earned Preseason First-Team All-America recognition, while linebacker Harold Perkins was selected to the second-team.
Campbell enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024 and he's proven himself to be one of the top offensive linemen in school history. He's has started every game (26) in which he’s appeared and he’s played every offensive snap in 15 of LSU’s 17 games against SEC opponents.
Now, Campbell is turning heads again after LSU Football released a video of him squatting 616 pounds during offseason workouts.
WATCH: Campbell Making Noise Ahead of Year 3, Squats 616 Pounds:
Campbell earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023 after picking up second-team accolades as a true freshman in 2022. He was named to the Freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America in 2022 as well as being a Freshman All-SEC selection.
Last year, Campbell played a key role in an LSU offense that led the nation in both scoring (45.5) and yards per game (543.5) and one that produced the winner of the Heisman Trophy in Daniels. LSU’s 2023 offensive line was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive lines in college football.
In two years with the Tigers, Campbell has helped LSU average 39.8 points and 496.6 total yards per game. The Tigers have also won 20 games, including a pair of bowl victories, with Campbell in the lineup.
