WATCH: LSU Football's Top Plays From Spring Practice in Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers rounded out Spring Camp in Baton Rouge last month with the program navigating a 15-plus practice schedule.
With a unique blend of newcomers and returning players, the Bayou Bengals utilized the practice window to begin developing chemistry on the gridiron.
LSU was labeled as a program with the "most to gain" during Spring Camp after reconstructing the roster this offseason.
"LSU secured the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class during the winter window and plugged some of its most obvious holes, especially on the defensive side of the ball, ahead of a prove-it year for Brian Kelly," 247Sports wrote.
"The Tigers figure to generate palpable optimism this spring and into the preseason given the amount of talent joining their roster. Patrick Payton could be in for a monster year with his restart at LSU, Nic Anderson may be among the SEC's top receivers once healthy and, most importantly, help in the defensive backfield could make the Tigers a more well-rounded operation."
Now, with Spring Camp in the rearview mirror, the LSU program revealed multiple top plays from practice in Baton Rouge.
All focus now turns towards summer workouts in June with the full roster set to be on campus at the end of May.
