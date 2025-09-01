Week 1 Power Rankings: LSU Football, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas Make Moves on List
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue seeing movement in the Power Rankings across multiple platforms following the program's Week 1 win over No. 4 Clemson.
The Bayou Bengals earned a Week 1 victory for the first time since 2019 with the program snapping a five-game losing skid in season openers.
Behind a gutsy performance from signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and a fiery new-look defense, LSU will start the season in the win column.
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Now, the LSU Tigers have America's attention with the program generating significant buzz after taking down a top-five foe to start the season.
In a Top-10 clash between the pair of programs, LSU came out on top with all eyes on where the Tigers will land in the new AP Top-25 Poll this week.
On Monday, CBS Sports revealed the updated "Power Rankings" with LSU climbing up the list.
A look into where the LSU Tigers landed and the full Top-25 teams, according to CBS Sports.
The LSU Tigers: No. 3
"LSU should have beaten Clemson by double digits but turnovers. Blake Baker's defense has transformed overnight with the help of a load of transfers and looks the part of a top-10 unit."
"QB Garrett Nussmeier was fantastic as expected in LSU's first road win against a top 5 team since 2019."
The Official CBS Sports Top-25 Power Rankings:
The Top-10: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Miami Hurricanes
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 10: Clemson Tigers
The LSU Tigers have moved up from not ranked in the CBS Sports Power Rankings to No. 3 after a thrilling Week 1 victory over Clemson.
Note: The CBS Sports Power Rankings moves are reflected based off of final rankings from the 2024 season. Therefore, LSU was not ranked to wrap up last year and have now gone from "unranked" to No. 3.
The remainder of the list [11-25]:
No. 11: Utah Utes
No. 12: Florida Gators
No. 13: Florida State Seminoles
No. 14: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 15: Michigan Wolverines
No. 16: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 17: Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 18: Auburn Tigers
No. 19: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 20: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 21: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 22: Louisville Cardinals
No. 23: SMU Mustangs
No. 24: Tulane Green Wave
No. 25: South Florida Bulls
The LSU Tigers will square off against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Death Valley for the program's home opener. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.