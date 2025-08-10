Week 2 Fall Camp Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Wide Receiver, Young Cornerback Shine
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Week 2 of Fall Camp on Saturday morning with the program beginning to ramp up the intensity in Baton Rouge.
The Bayou Bengals were in headlines all week after another strong stretch of practices with multiple "eye-catchers" for the program.
"We're going to have the opportunity to challenge people in multiple ways because of the different talents and abilities of some of the guys that we have," offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said this week.
"I think that's showing here in fall camp. That's always the biggest thing. We need to continue to grow."
Which players turned heads this week for the LSU program?
The Eye-Catchers: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Kyle Parker - Wide Receiver
LSU redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Kyle Parker has been an early winner in Fall Camp after taking significant reps across Week 2 in Baton Rouge.
With Aaron Anderson sidelined since Day 1 of Camp, it's been Parker that has been the beneficiary of the Louisiana native's absence.
Despite Anderson returning to the field on Friday on Day 8, Parker remains a critical component to the offense during Fall Camp.
There's rapport being built between Garrett Nussmeier and Parker to this point with it becoming clearer that the Texas native will take on a significant role in 2025.
No. 2: PJ Woodland - Cornerback
There's a battle at the cornerback position in Baton Rouge with Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps, Ja'Keem Jackson, DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland competing for reps.
Delane has taken significant reps during camp with the competition level rising for the program in the defensive backfield.
But one name that is quickly emerging as a player to know is PJ Woodland. The sophomore cornerback has been a winner during camp after coming up with a pair of pass breakups on Saturday during practice.
No. 3: Ja'Keem Jackson - Cornerback
The Florida transfer has been an early winner in Fall Camp with the first-year Tiger's confidence oozing on Saturday morning for the program.
Whether it was 11-on-11 work on 1-on-1 action, Jackson was making plays on the field this week for the program.
It's no secret that the cornerback room is emerging as a key position battle, and Jackson is certainly making every rep count. He had a solid Week 2 stretch.
No. 4: Trey'Dez Green - Tight End
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is due for a breakout season in Baton Rouge after putting his name on the map as a true freshman in 2024.
The former five-star has taken on a significant role this offseason where he's lined up next to Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp as the one-two punch at tight end.
Across Week 2, it was Green that had his way with the rangy 6-foot-7 frame on full display.
Nussmeier and Green are developing rapport with it on full display across multiple media viewings this week.
No. 5: Bernard Gooden - Defensive Line
When discussing "eye-catchers" in Baton Rouge, the player that must be mentioned is Bernard Gooden in the trenches.
From talking smack to teammates to backing it up during 11-on-11 work, Gooden has been a force for the Tigers at defensive line.
He recorded multiple tackles for loss this week while wreaking havoc against the LSU offensive line. Gooden has had arguably the best camp of any Tiger this month.
