What He Said: LSU Football's Staff Praising Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's Growth
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Spring Camp after wrapping up Day 9 of practice on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge.
With a combination of newcomers and returning pieces looking to gel together during spring ball, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been a healthy presence on the field.
Nussmeier, who's set to enter his second season as the starting signal-caller during the 2025 season, has showcased comfortability this offseason.
All eyes will be on the Preseason Heisman Trophy frontrunner where he will look to lead a talented roster this upcoming fall.
What has the LSU staff seen from Nussmeier this offseason? In which ways has he evolved as a quarterback for the Tigers?
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan addressed the media on Tuesday where he dove into Nussmeir's evolution and the new weapons he'll have in 2025.
The Staff's Take: Nussmeier Looking Sharp for LSU
Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan's Thoughts: Nussmeier Evolving
"Garrett's fabulous. I've enjoyed coaching him every year in all his different situations and how he's grown, how he's matured, and just the man he's becoming; who he's becoming not only as a football player but as a person.
"Garrett was prepared to play, but then there are certain things that he needed to go through that you can only get prepared for by playing. You can only get the experience by playing. I think he's learned from that.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations.
"Whether it be something technical, with a throw, whether it be the understanding of a defense, whether it be how we're playing, whether it be our footwork, all different kinds of things. Being able to really be intentional, take control of that and make those corrections and a lot of that.
"The big thing now is taking that to practice and really a lot of it he's been doing a great job with. We're still a work in progress. That's the great part about spring practice because you really can't wait to get to spring practice because now it's like, okay, I feel this. I'm making this correction.
"Okay, I still need to maybe think differently about that situation. Now let's make that correction the next day and I think he's done an excellent job of attacking that. I couldn't be more proud of him.
"I've really seen his leadership. I think his confidence and who he is as a person, just his leadership carry over. He was always a leader. But I think he's done an excellent job of that, just really being organic, being real, being genuine. The guys are gravitating to it. It's been good to see."
Sloan Talks New Wide Receivers: Nussmeier's 2025 Weapons
"All the new guys, I think they've done an excellent job picking up the playbook. I mean we got a lot of new faces and they haven't necessarily been in this offense. I think those guys have done an excellent job studying.
"I think we got great teachers, I think our coaching staff does an excellent job in the way they teach. You can see in the different just skill sets that they bring.
"Barion [Brown's] about speed but I think he's been an all-around receiver in what he's done. You'll continue to see his growth and development. Nic [Anderson] is a massive human and just his playmaking ability.
"Destyn [Hill] has been great coming off his knee injury, to play the way he's playing and just his workmanlike attitude and makes plays.
"All the pieces are fitting together really well in that room. I'm excited about the receiver room and I think Garrett is too. You're seeing them gel together as we work through the spring."
