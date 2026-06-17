How Every LSU Tigers Head Coach Has Fared in First Season Since 2000

The LSU Tigers football team will once again be a focal point in the national landscape. 2026 has the potential to be a very special year for the program.

First-year head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to bring back the culture and expectations that Tigers fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

Given the rich history of this program, the expectations won't be lowered just because it is Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge. To be fair, that's never been the case for any first-year coach at the program. Here's a closer look at every head coach's first season with the Tigers since 2000.

Nick Saban - 2000 (8-4)

"It was the first significant win." @LSUfootball vs @Vol_Football 2000 - tonight at 6 pm on @WAFB9Sports.



New interviews with Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Rohan Davey and Robert Royal on the thrilling Death Valley overtime classic that launched #LSU into their golden era. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ncR1q8k9NQ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 5, 2022

Legendary coach Nick Saban took over the Tigers' program in 2000. After two straight losing seasons, it was time for the university to find someone else to lead the program, and Saban was the perfect fit.

In his first season with the Tigers, Saban led the team to an 8-4 record and a win in the Peach Bowl. That's the kind of first-season resume that a legend would create.

Les Miles - 2005 (11-2)

Sep 10, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles congratulates Russell Gage (39) after a tackle against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Jacksonville State 34-13. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

After five seasons in Baton Rouge, Saban took his talents to the NFL, leading to the keys of the kingdom being handed to Les Miles in 2005.

Miles went on to have a legendary 11 and a half seasons with the program, and that era got started with a bang in his first season. The former Tigers head coach led the team to an 11-2 record in his first season with the program. That season would end similarly to Saban's first year with the program, a Peach Bowl victory.

Ed Orgeron - 2017 (9-4)

Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tigers moved on from Miles in 2017 and found the perfect candidate in former head coach Ed Orgeron, who was the interim coach for the team when Miles was let go. In his first season, the Tigers went 9-4, a solid outing for a program that needed to get back to its roots.

Orgeron's winning start translated into him being the third straight coach in program history to hoist a national championship.

Brian Kelly - 2022 (10-4)

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2022, it was time for another fresh start in Baton Rouge, and the program turned to Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly's first year with the program showed promise, as the Tigers finished 10-4 on the season.

However, three and a half seasons with no College Football Playoff success was enough for the program to start another head coaching search.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

History shows that it doesn't matter what shape this program is in, a new head coach can find a way to post a winning record. This program has every asset to be the most successful team in college football.

As of now, Kiffin is using every skill he has to prove that. All that is left is the winning on those fall Saturdays.

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