What QB Kaden Craft's Commitment Would Mean For LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin and LSU can't sustain a lifestyle of depending on the trasfer portal for quarterbacks.

After LSU didn't have any quarterback commits in its 2026 signing class, the Tigers attacked the portal and added Sam Leavitt, Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark in the winter. 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston will fill out the room next year, but there is still room to add in the future.

LSU missed out on five-star 2028 quarterback Donald Tabron Saturday, but has the chance to make up for the loss on Monday.

Four-star QB Kaden Craft out of Mooresville, N.C. is set to announce his commitment Monday. LSU is one of the final schools in the running for Craft's talents, with Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida and Ole Miss as the other suitors.

Craft's potential commitment to LSU would make for plenty of quarterback battles over the next few years, as dual-threat weapons like Craft will continue to fill up Kiffin's quarterback room.

What could the depth chart look like in 2028?

Husan Longstreet runs the ball in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark would be a long shot to get big-time snaps as a freshman, as LSU currently has two quarterbacks on its roster who will still have eligibility once Craft is in college. Longstreet is currently a redshirt freshman, and Clark is a redshirt sophomore.

The two have both performed well so far in fall camp, with Longstreet emerging as the backup to Leavitt. Clark will likely be the third-string behind Longstreet, but both are in a tough competition for snaps if something should happen to Leavitt.

Kiffin's approach to the transfer portal has been to get the best talent possible while looking for players who will be with the program for multiple years.

“The portal is thought of so much like every portal player is a senior or a one-year player,” Kiffin said at SEC Media Days. ”That’s not the case.

"A lot of times you sign a portal player, they may have two, three years of eligibility left. So, then you have them in your program. Now you go into year two, you’ve coached them already.”

On top of the two transfers, Houston has been a big favorite of the new coaching staff, and is in the running to take over for Longstreet or Clark once he hits his second year of college.

Craft needs to trust the development

Lane Kiffin speaks at SEC Media Days | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craft could find himself in the same place that Garrett Nussmeier did: sitting for three years before finally getting a shot as a starter. He would have to trust in the development of Kiffin and his staff.

He is a dual-threat quarterback, which is the type that excels in Kiffin's fast-paced offense. Craft is also extremely athletic, having a background in wrestling, track and field, basketball and even BMX racing.

Craft need to develop a little more with hitting his targets, but his scrambling and play-making ability makes him a good raw prospect. The last two years of high school for Craft are key for him to develop further in his decisions and accuracy.

If Craft commits to LSU, there is a good chance he sits for a bit and then could become a fantastic quarterback at LSU. His competitions with Houston in spring and fall camps would be fun to watch.