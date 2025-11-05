What The Oddsmakers Predict To Happen Between LSU Football and Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium for interim coach Frank Wilson's debut as the decision-maker.
After the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Brian Kelly, it's Wilson that will call the shots for the Bayou Bengals where he will make his debut in Tuscaloosa.
“For the team, here we are in this moment. We live in real time. We live in this moment," Wilson said last week after taking on interim duties.
"And so we have a responsibility to ourselves, have a responsibility to the man that’s next to you, to be a great teammate, to individually continue to develop yourself to be the best version of you."
Now, Wilson is set to lead the LSU Tigers in Week 11 with a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the docket.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (+104)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU: +290
- Alabama: -375
Total
- Over 48.5 (-110)
- Under 48.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The spread has shifted from 12.5 points to 9.5 points while the over/under fell from 56.5 points to 48.5 points as significant line movement has occurred this week.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Crimson Tide Cruise at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers will have a 19.1 percent chance to walk out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory under their belts.
The ESPN FPI gives No. 4 Alabama an 80.9 percent chance to capture a win over the Bayou Bengals and keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive amid a strong 2025 season for the Crimson Tide.
Frank Wilson's Take: LSU Will Run The Ball
“I think one of the keys to victory for us is that we will have to be able to run the ball. It’s something that you’ve gotta do. And I think it helps us, from a passing-game standpoint, be more effective. I think it helps in holistically complementing your defense as well. And I think we have talented backs that can do it.
"Harlem’s growth has been one that’s been continuous, ascending for our football team. But we had not made the total commitment to running it, whether it’s Harlem or Caden, throughout the game.”
