What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Matchup
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with an opportunity to get back in the win column with a matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M up next on the docket.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will look to bounce back after falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in a 31-24 thriller at FirstBank Stadium.
Now, the stage is set for a Top-25 SEC clash against an Aggies team that will enter Week 9 with an unblemished 7-0 record.
"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.
"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game."
With game day in Baton Rouge inching closer, the LSU Tigers are set to enter the Top-25 matchup as underdogs with Vegas once again adjusting the betting lines.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +120
- Texas A&M: -140144
Total
- Over 47,5 (-115)
- Under 47.5 (-105)
LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium. Vegas is favoring the Aggies heading into this one with a 2.5-point advantage.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with both programs looking to make a statement in Week 9.
