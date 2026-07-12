5 Texas Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The LSU Tigers are looking to make noise in Lane Kiffin's first season as head coach. The last several seasons haven't gone to plan, but the Tigers have a new identity.

That'll get put to the test when LSU hosts the Texas Longhorns at the backend of the regular season. Texas has something to prove as well, and this game could be a battle of top-15 teams by the time November 14th rolls around.

There will be plenty of NFL-caliber players on the field. Here are five players LSU fans should keep an eye on.

Trevor Goosby, OL

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Longhorns fans are excited about what Trevor Goosby can do this season. Texas' left tackle will enter the year as a potential early first round prospect for the 2027 NFL draft.

Goosby could've entered this year's draft but decided to return to Austin. He was only flagged four times and allowed three sacks last season. The Tigers could have a tough time getting by Goosby.

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons gets ready to rush the passer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't many defensive players in college football who have a higher ceiling than Colin Simmons. The 6'3" incoming junior is a game-wrecker and is one of the best pass rushers in the sport.

Last year, Simmons recorded 12 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and forced three fumbles. He's also just as strong against the run as he is against the pass. Luckily, LSU will have left tackle Jordan Seaton to deal with Simmons, but there are still multiple ways he can disrupt a game.

Cam Coleman, WR

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates a first down. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is one of multiple impact transfers for the Longhorns. He was the highest-rated wideout in the transfer portal, and he joins the likes of Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

In two seasons with Auburn, he posted 1,306 yards on 93 catches with 13 touchdowns. He will likely be Arch Manning's top target thanks to his versatile speed and size. While there are other receivers to keep an eye on, Coleman is the most impactful.

Jelani McDonald, Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have plenty of experience on the roster, but the secondary features a few sophomores. That means Jelani McDonald will step into a leadership role for this unit.

Michael Taafe was a big part of the secondary, so filling his void would be tough. McDonald led the team in interceptions last year (3) and recorded 80 total tackles. He's a playmaker, and quarterback Sam Leavitt should have an eye on him all game.

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, quarterback Arch Manning will have a major impact on this game. This will be his second full season as the Longhorns signal caller.

He got off to a slow start last year, but found a groove towards the end of the season. He threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Tigers have to put pressure on Manning otherwise, it could be a long night for the LSU defense.

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