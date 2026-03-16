Alabama's National Championship Odds Shift After Aden Holloway's Arrest

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a major obstacle ahead of their pursuit of a national title in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Star guard Aden Holloway -- the team's second-leading scorer -- reportedly was arrested on Monday morning on a first-degree possession of marijuana charge. Holloway's status for the Crimson Tide's first-round matchup with Hofstra on Friday is now up in the air. The junior guard is averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, and he's been a big part of the highest-scoring offense in college basketball.

Big news out of Tuscaloosa. Alabama's second leading scorer, Aden Holloway, arrested this morning. The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide play No. 13 Hofstra on Friday in the NCAA tournament. https://t.co/OJRkoedGvP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 16, 2026

Oddsmakers have reacted quickly to the news of Holloway's arrest, shifting Alabama's odds to win the national championship. The Crimson Tide are now +18000 in the odds at DraftKings after opening up at +10000 following Selection Sunday.

In addition to that, the spread for the Alabama-Hofstra matchup has moved a point in the first round. Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favorite, but it's now favored by 13.5 points.

"The spokesperson said that agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East on Monday morning," Bama247's Mike Rodak wrote.

"The agents recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. Holloway, 21, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was transported to Tuscaloosa County jail on Monday morning, and bond was set at $5,000."

Losing Holloway would be a major blow for the Crimson Tide, even if they make it out of the first round on Friday. Alabama relies heavily on its offense (No. 3 in KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency), but it tanks just 67th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Star guard Labaron Philon Jr. (21.7 points per game) would take on an even bigger role in the offense if Holloway ends up being ineligible to play. The Crimson Tide went 3-1 in the four games that Holloway missed during the regular season, though two of those wins were against UTSA and North Dakota.

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