What Wins and What Loses the Game For LSU vs. McNeese State

A game against the McNeese State Cowboys isn't the highest event on the LSU Tigers' radar when looking at the upcoming 2026-27 season.

They have much bigger obstacles in the way before week five even rolls around, playing the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies to open up SEC play. In comparison, McNeese State is a much-needed break before LSU heads further into competition with the rest of the SEC.

However, the McNeese State contest is still a must-win game. The Tigers don't have a better opportunity to showcase their depth or work out the kinks in their defense — and there probably isn't a worse game on the schedule to lose than this one against a mid-tier Southland Conference opponent.

Here is what wins and what loses this game for LSU.

Defensive Dominance Wins The Game

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ideally, the Tigers would go into the first half of the game against the Cowboys with their defense on full throttle. McNeese State's offensive versatility is its only threat, but shutting down the run game from the very beginning should be easy for LSU's interior and will quickly establish control of the rest of the game.

From there, LSU can go on to let the starters rest and give the second- and third-string guys a chance to see the field. This would be valuable in both demonstrating exactly what kind of depth the Tigers are working with, as well as how those guys need to improve during in-game situations.

There's no doubt that LSU's defense, especially up front, will be the star of the upcoming season. Before the Tigers are tested against offenses that can actually match — and even exceed — the strength of that coverage, stepping on the gas against the Cowboys will be an opportunity to step up a bit in national rankings and get that confidence in gear for the rest of the schedule.

Overconfidence Loses The Game

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The worst thing that the Tigers can do when preparing for the Cowboys is overlook the game, instead focusing on other SEC threats while taking McNeese State's visit to Baton Rouge for granted.

It will be important for head coach Lane Kiffin to make sure his team isn't overly confident when heading into this game, keeping the Tigers aware that a loss against a low-tier team can be extremely devastating to the hopes that this year's football program is carrying.

There isn't much that LSU will need to do in order to take the win in this matchup — but underestimating and under-preparing will take away from the dominance that the Tigers are looking to establish.

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