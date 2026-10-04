Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Dominant Win Over McNeese State

The LSU Tigers are 4-1 after defeating McNeese State 63-14 on Saturday night. The Tigers didn't trail and dominated from start to finish.

LSU officially wrapped up non-conference play after Saturday's win. The Tigers went 3-0 and outscored their opponents 159-38.

This week, LSU will take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

LSU Moves Up in the AP Top 25 Rankings

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry celebrates a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 on Sunday. Kentucky (4-1) Fell out of the top-25, falling to the team receiving the most votes on the outside looking in.

The Tigers have been in the AP Poll all season. The highest they've been in the rankings is No. 7. The Wildcats entered the Top-25 for the first time two weeks ago after defeating Texas A&M.

The Tigers used McNeese State as a tune-up game. Several new faces saw game action, which was important for Kiffin's team given the recent injuries. The offense totaled 731 yards while the defense overwhelmed the Cowboys. The Wildcats are coming off a narrow 35-34 victory over South Carolina.

These teams will meet for the first time since 2021 and just the third time in 15 years. Kentucky won the previous matchup 42-21, but LSU leads the all-time series 40-17-1.

The Wildcats are playing well under first-year head coach Will Stein. Quarterback Kenny Minchey is having a great season, throwing for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also thrown just one interception.

However, Minchey has been sacked 11 times this season, which could play out well for the Tigers' defensive line. They rank second in the SEC in total sacks (23).

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 6:

No. 1: Texas Longhorns

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4: Miami Hurricanes

No. 5: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 7: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 8: BYU Cougars

No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10: LSU Tigers

No. 11: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12: Utah Utes

No. 13: Oregon Ducks

No. 14: Missouri Tigers

No. 15: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 16: Florida Gators

No. 17: Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 18: Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 19: USC Trojans

No. 20: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 21: UCLA Bruins

No. 22: Houston Cougars

No. 23: Boise State Broncos

No. 24: SMU Mustangs

No. 25: Pittsburgh Panthers

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