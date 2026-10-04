Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Dominant Win Over McNeese State
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The LSU Tigers are 4-1 after defeating McNeese State 63-14 on Saturday night. The Tigers didn't trail and dominated from start to finish.
LSU officially wrapped up non-conference play after Saturday's win. The Tigers went 3-0 and outscored their opponents 159-38.
This week, LSU will take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
LSU Moves Up in the AP Top 25 Rankings
LSU moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 on Sunday. Kentucky (4-1) Fell out of the top-25, falling to the team receiving the most votes on the outside looking in.
The Tigers have been in the AP Poll all season. The highest they've been in the rankings is No. 7. The Wildcats entered the Top-25 for the first time two weeks ago after defeating Texas A&M.
The Tigers used McNeese State as a tune-up game. Several new faces saw game action, which was important for Kiffin's team given the recent injuries. The offense totaled 731 yards while the defense overwhelmed the Cowboys. The Wildcats are coming off a narrow 35-34 victory over South Carolina.
These teams will meet for the first time since 2021 and just the third time in 15 years. Kentucky won the previous matchup 42-21, but LSU leads the all-time series 40-17-1.
The Wildcats are playing well under first-year head coach Will Stein. Quarterback Kenny Minchey is having a great season, throwing for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also thrown just one interception.
However, Minchey has been sacked 11 times this season, which could play out well for the Tigers' defensive line. They rank second in the SEC in total sacks (23).
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 6:
No. 1: Texas Longhorns
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4: Miami Hurricanes
No. 5: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 8: BYU Cougars
No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10: LSU Tigers
No. 11: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 12: Utah Utes
No. 13: Oregon Ducks
No. 14: Missouri Tigers
No. 15: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 16: Florida Gators
No. 17: Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 18: Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 19: USC Trojans
No. 20: Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 21: UCLA Bruins
No. 22: Houston Cougars
No. 23: Boise State Broncos
No. 24: SMU Mustangs
No. 25: Pittsburgh Panthers
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Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined on SI in 2022. In addition to writing for LSU on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell