College Football could be in pure chaos at the end of the season, as the LSU Tigers may have pushed one too many buttons this time and have found themselves in an inescapable jam.

On December 3, Greg Sankey of the SEC and presidents and ADs from other schools will convene for a hearing regarding the status of the Tigers in the conference, potentially leading to their expulsion, all stemming from wanting to play RJ Luis, who was deemed eligible by the courts but not by the conference.

At this point, there is no clear determination as to which way the conference is leaning on the decision, but if the Tigers were to be kicked out of the SEC, which conference would they land in, or would they try their hand at being independent?

The Big 10

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) catches a pass guarded by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (28) in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When looking for a comparison that could be closer in line with the SEC, in terms of TV revenue and level of competition, the Big 10 is as close as any other conference. They have elite football teams, have won the last three national championships, and hold some of the best rivalries in college football.

However, the Tigers don't have much else in common with the Big 10. They would dominate baseball, never really being at jeopardy of falling under .500, and would have an easier path in basketball, dealing with less congestion at the top.

Geographically, though, it would put way more of a strain on traveling for conference games, and while football could handle it, the cost would dramatically go up for the smaller sports, maybe hindering the financial status a bit more.

Verdict: Makes sense for football, but not much else

The Big 12

American wide receiver Aaron Anderson (2) of LSU runs past National safety Bud Clark (21) of TCU during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A conference that makes more sense geographically, but maybe not football-wise, as much as the Big 10. The Tigers would fit in at the top, perhaps dominating it as well, against some of the other programs such as Texas Tech and Utah, but the conference is rather top-heavy with elite teams.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Other sports-wise, the Big 12 lines up well. They are the best basketball conference and one of the better baseball conferences. The hit in TV revenue, unless renegotiated, would be worth monitoring, and with commissioner Brett Yormark on the way out, a lack of leadership could prevent an addition.

Verdict: Makes sense everywhere, but contract negotiations could be worrisome

ACC

Receiver Winston Watkins 6, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ACC has the football history, a dominant top-of-the-league baseball program, and has the name brands that align with LSU, but is also more at risk than any other program of falling apart in the next contract negotiations.

It's well-known that some of the top programs in the conference have looked at getting out of the program, and while they could be a short-term fix for the program, they don't offer long-term security for LSU.

Verdict: If LSU needs to hide away from the SEC for a few years before rejoining, this is a perfect fit.

Independent

LSU Tigers running back Darrel Williams (28) runs behind fullback J.D. Moore (18) as he blocks Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Te'von Coney (4) in the 2018 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contrary to popular belief, going independent is extremely tough. The Fighting Irish have a once-in-a-million-years deal that allows them to be independent, but scrutiny is nearly forcing them to join a conference.

With the new 24-team playoff forcing Power Four teams to play a minimum of 10 games against each other, it could create chaos for LSU in scheduling on its own, and they would take a significant hit on the money side of things, which could cripple the program.

Verdict: The last resort, but Louisiana would rally around them.

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