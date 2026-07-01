Which Game on LSU's Schedule Could be the Signature Win for Lane Kiffin in Year One

The LSU Tigers are going to be one of the mos talked about college football programs throughout the 2026 season. Not that they wouldn't be anyway, but the addition of head coach Lane Kiffin is bringing an excitement around Baton Rouge that hasn't been matched in some time.

Are the Tigers a national title contender this season? Some seem to think that in just his first season on the sideline, Kiffin can lead the program to the ultimate prize. However, having a successful regular season is the first piece of the puzzle.

Every coach deals with this in their first season, but which game on the schedule would be considered the first signature of Kiffin's tenure with the team? While the matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels is special for other reasons, it wouldn't be described as a signature win for the Tigers if they earn it. The signature win would belong against another program with sky-high expectations for the 2026 season. A program with talent from top to bottom and that is led by a legacy name. A win over the Texas Longhorns would be considered Kiffin's signature win in year one.

A Potential Heavyweight Matchup

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) and head coach Steve Sarkisian raise the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl trophy after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a possibility that by the time the Tigers and Longhorns hook up in November, College Football Playoff implications will be in play. What better way for a first-year head coach to earn the respect of his new fan base than taking care of a team fighting for their spot in the playoff?

The game with the Longhorns also takes place at Tiger Stadium. If Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has his team playing at the level everyone expects them to be, then they could be the number one team in the country when they travel to Baton Rouge. This game has all the makings of being one of the most memorable games to happen for the Tigers' program.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' 2026 schedule is full of stiff competition. As mentioned earlier, the game with the Rebels may actually be the most-watched regular season game of the 2026 slate. However, it will not have the biggest impact on their season.

If you're a fan of this program, the one game you probably have circled is against the Longhorns. It will be the ultimate test for Kiffin to see where his team is against arguably the most talented program in the country. A win in that one could have everyone on the Tigers bandwagon.

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