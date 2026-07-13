Which LSU Player Is Poised for the Biggest Leap This Season?
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Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge is almost here, and the roster he's built is loaded with proven veterans from the transfer portal. Names like quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton arrived with resumes already stamped by the College Football Playoff and All-Conference honors.
But there are other playmakers that are ready to make an instant impact as well. Wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., following Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, and 2026 looks like the year he finally becomes a featured piece of the passing game.
LSU's receiver room lost its top six contributors from a season ago, leaving the door wide open for a new leader to emerge. Watkins has the system knowledge, physical tools, and opportunity to be that guy.
A Familiar Face in an Unfamiliar Room
Watkins spent his freshman season playing for Kiffin at Ole Miss, giving him a rare head start compared to LSU's other new receivers. He caught 26 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 15 games for the Rebels.
That production came as a rotational piece rather than a primary target, as Watkins finished as Ole Miss's sixth-leading receiver in 2025. Still, learning Kiffin's offense a year early is a real advantage heading into fall camp.
The Depth Chart Is Wide Open
LSU's wide receiver rotation lost its entire top six from last season, forcing Kiffin to rebuild the room almost from scratch. The likely starters are Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris, both newcomers still adjusting to a new offense and new teammates.
Watkins doesn't carry that same adjustment period, since he already knows the terminology, the patterns and the coach calling the plays. That familiarity could be the tiebreaker that pushes him ahead of more heralded transfers for early playing time.
Kiffin's Track Record with Featured Receivers
Kiffin's offenses have consistently featured one big-bodied receiver who thrives on the outside, from Jonathan Mingo to Tre' Harris to De'Zhaun Stribling in recent seasons. Each of those players became a go-to target once given the keys to the passing attack.
Watkins already has a season of experience inside Kiffin's system that none of LSU's new arrivals can claim. If Kiffin’s offensive history repeats itself, Watkins looks like the natural candidate to be Kiffin's next breakout receiver in Baton Rouge.
Given his experience under Kiffin, the flashes of production he showed at Ole Miss, and a receiver room desperate for someone to step up, Watkins is in about as good a position as any Tiger to make a leap.
If LSU's passing game is going to take a real step forward in 2026, Watkins looks like the name to lead the way.
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Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R