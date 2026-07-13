Which LSU Player Is Poised for the Biggest Leap This Season?

Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge is almost here, and the roster he's built is loaded with proven veterans from the transfer portal. Names like quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton arrived with resumes already stamped by the College Football Playoff and All-Conference honors.

But there are other playmakers that are ready to make an instant impact as well. Wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., following Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, and 2026 looks like the year he finally becomes a featured piece of the passing game.

LSU's receiver room lost its top six contributors from a season ago, leaving the door wide open for a new leader to emerge. Watkins has the system knowledge, physical tools, and opportunity to be that guy.

A Familiar Face in an Unfamiliar Room

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts with Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watkins spent his freshman season playing for Kiffin at Ole Miss, giving him a rare head start compared to LSU's other new receivers. He caught 26 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 15 games for the Rebels.

That production came as a rotational piece rather than a primary target, as Watkins finished as Ole Miss's sixth-leading receiver in 2025. Still, learning Kiffin's offense a year early is a real advantage heading into fall camp.

The Depth Chart Is Wide Open

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's wide receiver rotation lost its entire top six from last season, forcing Kiffin to rebuild the room almost from scratch. The likely starters are Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris, both newcomers still adjusting to a new offense and new teammates.

Watkins doesn't carry that same adjustment period, since he already knows the terminology, the patterns and the coach calling the plays. That familiarity could be the tiebreaker that pushes him ahead of more heralded transfers for early playing time.

Kiffin's Track Record with Featured Receivers

Dec 5, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper (9) (with ball) listens as offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, right, works with quarterbacks and receivers during practice at the Georgia Dome. Alabama plays the Missouri Tigers in the SEC Championship on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's offenses have consistently featured one big-bodied receiver who thrives on the outside, from Jonathan Mingo to Tre' Harris to De'Zhaun Stribling in recent seasons. Each of those players became a go-to target once given the keys to the passing attack.

Watkins already has a season of experience inside Kiffin's system that none of LSU's new arrivals can claim. If Kiffin’s offensive history repeats itself, Watkins looks like the natural candidate to be Kiffin's next breakout receiver in Baton Rouge.

Given his experience under Kiffin, the flashes of production he showed at Ole Miss, and a receiver room desperate for someone to step up, Watkins is in about as good a position as any Tiger to make a leap.

If LSU's passing game is going to take a real step forward in 2026, Watkins looks like the name to lead the way.

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