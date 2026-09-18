TJ Dottery's Injury Status Adds Another LSU Question

It's almost time for the LSU Tigers to head into their biggest game of the season, a Top-10 matchup up against the Ole Miss Rebels to kick off their SEC opponents.

The Tigers, led by former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, are entering the ultimate enemy territory for Kiffin's return to Oxford.

He's not the only one paying a visit to his former program, with his same coaching staff from Ole Miss joining the Baton Rouge takeover last offseason, as well as four star players from the roster.

One former Rebel, linebacker TJ Dottery, heads into the matchup at a disadvantage, being listed as questionable on LSU's injury report from Thursday.

The Key Impact

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) reacts to a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing on a familiar field, up against familiar faces, wasn't gonna stop Dottery from continuing his defensive production this season.

Dottery led the linebacker unit against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with nine total tackles and six solo tackles, slowly emerging from the impressive defense to become a household name in Baton Rouge.

The linebacker duo, with Dottery and Whit Weeks, is the focal point of the defense, being a quarterbacks worst nightmare.

If Dottery misses the anticipated Ole Miss game, the defense will be without a sneaky weapon in limiting the Rebels offense.

Listed as questionable doesn't completely take away his playing chances, but certainly creates a decision for the Tigers to find their next best option.

A Crucial Backup

Davhon Keys 42, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Dottery's status gets worse, the Tigers will look towards backup linebacker Davhon Keys to hold down the linebacker unit.

Keys heads into the Week 3 matchup with five total tackles after Clemson and LA Tech, with room for more productivity the rest of the season.

Last year, Keys took over the position with 92 total tackles, starting in five of the 13 games of the 2025 season.

His LSU career so far has proven himself as a reliable option for the linebacker group, being a secure option for the Tigers to put in if Dottery is not starting.

Not only has he had individual success, but he also has experience with Weeks, bringing back the ultimate linebacker duo that the Rebels faced last season.

Heading into one of the biggest games of the season with a key part of the defensive unit questionable is not ideal for the stakes of this Saturday's matchup. But with Keys as the next best option, the Tigers are in good hands.

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