Why Dashawn Spears Is A Wild Card At Safety For the LSU Defense

LSU's rich history of elite defensive backs is built by game stoppers.

That's what safety Dashawn Spears brings to the team every time he steps on the field. He played free safety over the last two years and appeared in all 26 of LSU's games, but only with four starts. In 2026, he is in line to start each game for LSU.

He wasn't even supposed to be on the team originally, as he entered the transfer portal in the midst of Lane Kiffin and his new staff's arrival in Baton Rouge. He pulled his name out of the portal on New Year's Eve.

The man who was the No. 1 safety in Louisiana in the 2024 recruiting class now enters his third year at LSU, and will do more than just a typical safety.

What has Spears shown us already?

Dashawn Spears intercepts the ball against Florida in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spears' role as a ball-hawking safety was best shown against DJ Lagway and Florida in 2025 as he intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown to swing the game heavily into LSU's favor. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for that performance.

Outside of what was the best game of his LSU career, he has racked up 53 tackles in his two years, along with three tackles for loss and a sack in 2025. This is what leads to him being a wild card in 2026.

Spears' role in 2026

Dashawn Spears warms up before a game against Southeastern in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College defenses have been experimenting with the star position, a spot that combines pass coverage with run-stopping and blitzing. It is typically played by a versatile safety or cornerback.

Spears is quick enough to sack the quarterback and also disguise his role in pass coverage. He played in the same number of games in each of his two years but was used in all parts of the defense in 2025 and found a lot more success.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker returns for his third year at LSU, and has a great understanding of Spears' abilities. All of Spears' stats were better in his sophomore year and he was used a lot more in pressuring the quarterback.

His uptick in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks shows that he is going to continue to be used in all parts of the field.

LSU added Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield, who is one of the best players on the team. He has a versatile skill set like Spears and can also be put into the star position. This will help keep offenses on their toes as two great safeties switch around and play all parts of the field.

If Spears has the breakout year that he is destined for in 2026, he can help make LSU's safety room one of the best in the country.

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