The One Problem LSU Must Fix Before the Season Starts

LSU doesn't have the same benefit it did three years ago.

During Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy-winning 2023 season, the offensive line only had to buy enough time for him to look for a couple of passing lanes, then scramble and make a play on his feet.

With Garrett Nussmeier as quarterback in 2024 and 2025, the line had to protect the pocket passer for long enough for him to find a receiver. Last year, the line lost two huge pieces in Emery Jones Jr. and Will Campbell, and greatly degraded.

The 2025 offensive line allowed 29 sacks, which was tied for 99th out of 136 FBS teams. It can't happen again, as pocket passer quarterback Sam Leavitt was brought in to help the Tigers' offense.

What has LSU done already to help the issue?

Jordan Seaton stands on the field before Colorado's 2025 spring game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU took a while to get going in the transfer portal when it came to offensive linemen, but had a splash hit landing left tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado. Seaton was the No. 3 player in the transfer portal and chose Lane Kiffin and LSU for the 2026 season.

The Tigers also added right guard Aliou Bah from Maryland, left guard Devin Harper from Ole Miss, and right guard Ja'Quan Sprinkle from North Carolina Central, among others. These additions are going to be huge in helping the Tigers fix their sack issue.

Bah is expected to be a starter, while Harper has the chance to become one, but returner Bo Borderlon looked strong in spring practices. Bah as well had a promising spring and looks to be a difference maker.

But 2025's offensive line troubles didn't just manifest in a high number of sacks. The running game was also the worst in the SEC.

LSU's run attack in 2025 can't be repeated

Harlem Berry runs past an Ole Miss defender in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU ranked last in the SEC in rushing yards per game in 2025, with only 104. The Tigers were also tied with Florida for the least rushing touchdowns in the SEC, only punching 10 in on the ground. Overall, LSU only gained 3.58 rushing yards per attempt last year.

This was in large part due to the offensive line not being able to keep up with their assignments and letting the running backs get hit early and often behind the line of scrimmage.

It turned LSU's game one-dimensional, and the passing offense couldn't even keep up because Nussmeier was dealing with an injury.

LSU does benefit in 2026 from having starters right tackle Weston Davis and center Braelin Moore back for another year. Davis struggled throughout the whole season, but has the chance to right his wrongs in 2026. Moore was a good center last year, and should improve further in 2026.

It's going to be hard for LSU's run offense to be as bad as it was last year, but the improved offensive line should help.

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