Why the New SEC Rule Doesn't Affect LSU Transfer Junior Tuihalamaka

It's been a chaotic week in Baton Rouge. After Lane Kiffin tried to continue his historic recruiting run with NFL players who had one year left of eligibility in the NCAA, the SEC quickly turned it down.

The record-breaking commitments raised questions about how an NFL player can legally return to the NCAA, with the conference quickly responding by releasing a statement that athletes can not be on a college roster if they have previously declared, signed, or been listed on an NFL team.

Which means Kiffin's former Ole Miss players, defensive tackle Zxavian Harris from the Saints and tight end Dae'Quan Wright from the Browns, were no longer allowed to make history. But one recruit was untouched in the ruling.

Fighting Irish To Fighting Tigers

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka (44) celebrates after a sack against Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two days after a Louisiana judge issued a temporary restraining order granting a fifth year of eligibility to a group of athletes in the class of 2022 graduates, Kiffin jumped on the opportunity to recruit the newly eligible players.

This didn't end well for the NFL players, but Notre Dame defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka is still cleared to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge because he didn't sign with an NFL team.

He is also allowed to come to LSU, not only because of the no association with the professional leagues, but also because he cleared the intraconference transfer rule that was set to deem the former Rebels ineligible, since Tuihalamaka comes from Notre Dame.

This means Kiffin did win something from the chaos of the recent commits, and it's worth the social media scandal.

What Junior Tuihalamaka Brings to LSU

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka (44) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has formed an elite unit on the defense this offseason, with crowded position groups all over the field, especially in the trenches.

Coming in less than two weeks away from LSU's first gameday against Clemson won't guarantee a secured spot on Saturdays for the new transfer, but it does add major depth to the line.

He appeared in all 12 games of his senior season, putting up nine solo tackles and three assisted tackles, with three and a half tackles for loss.

He ranks 13th in program history for all-time game appearances with 54, making him a seasoned veteran and a trusted player for the defense.

He'll be a useful rotation behind defensive ends Jordan Ross and Princewill Umanmielen, after what could be the quickest turnaround for a transfer player.

He's already making history in his timing. And he hasn't even been reported to be in Baton Rouge yet.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebookand Xfor the latest news.