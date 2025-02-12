Will Garrett Nussmeier's Father Join Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints Staff as OC?
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be back in the purple and gold for the 2025 season after making the decision to bypass the 2025 NFL Draft for a return to Baton Rouge.
Nussmeier, the Tigers' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a productive redshirt-junior campaign for the Bayou Bengals with unfinished business for Brian Kelly's program.
LSU's QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
"When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential. When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Jayden Daniels can get in his head a bit leading to mistakes," 247Sports said. "Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M.
"Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hopes he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure his weaponry is top-end around him. Three portal wideouts should help."
Last weekend, Nussmeier had the chance to take the spotlight off of himself during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl showdown in New Orleans (La.).
Nussmeier hopped in the car and hit the road to the Caesars SuperDome to watch his father, Doug Nussmeier, capture a Super Bowl victory.
It was an opportunity to celebrate and soak in the scenes of it all.
[Doug] Nussmeier serves as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, but there remains buzz that he could join New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the staff.
Moore, the former Eagles' offensive coordinator that help orchestrate an impressive unit in 2024-25, has finalized a deal to take over as the Saints next head coach where he could bring Nussmeier on as his offensive coordinator.
All eyes are on Brandon Staley to come in as the Saints' defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports, with Nussmeier an option as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has Staley and Nussmeier as two candidates to keep tabs on.
It'll be intriguing to watch it play out, but for now, the Nussmeier family had the opportunity to sit back and enjoy a Super Bowl victory in Louisiana on Sunday.
