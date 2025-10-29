Will LSU Football Make A Quarterback Change Ahead of Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup?
The LSU Tigers will return to action next Saturday for a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and with significant change in Baton Rouge, this week's open date could not have come at a better time.
Brian Kelly is out as the head coach of the Bayou Bengals with Frank Wilson now taking over as the interim coach for the foreseeable future.
With change occurring in Baton Rouge on the coaching staff, how will it impact the depth chart heading into a Nov. 8 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11?
It's no secret LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has underperformed in 2025 with his numbers dipping significantly from a season ago.
Could the Tigers turn to sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren to take control of the offense with Wilson now calling the shots?
LSU's interim head coach hopped on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning to address the quarterback situation.
“Fair question. I think Garrett is our starting quarterback,” Wilson said. “I think he gives us a great opportunity to be efficient with our offense. I think Michael [Van Buren] has a skill set that adds value to our football team that will be called upon that can help us win the game.”
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson added. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Heading into Week 11 against the Crimson Tide, there will be significant intrigue surrounding the quarterback situation with Wilson alluding to the fact that the program will utilize Van Buren in different packages.
In Week 9 against Texas A&M, the LSU Tigers saw the Aggies go on a 35-0 run in the second half where Brian Kelly made the move to throw Van Buren in the fire with the game out of reach.
Once Nussmeier got to the sideline, there was clear frustration from the Tigers' signal-caller.
“Well, I would’ve been disappointed too,” Kelly said after the game. “If you took me out of the game in that situation, I would have been disappointed too, but it was a bigger picture. We were struggling in protection.
"I thought it would have been unfair to have him in the game, under those circumstances, with where the game was clearly out of reach. To have him get injured in that situation, I thought would have been malpractice from my standpoint.”
Now, with an interim head coach at the helm, all eyes will be on the quarterback situation moving into Week 11 against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
