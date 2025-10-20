Will LSU Football's Brian Kelly Take Over Play-Calling for Texas A&M Aggies Matchup?
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 with the stage set for a Top-25 matchup in Tiger Stadium between the SEC rivals.
After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores this past weekend, Brian Kelly and Co. remain in headlines with the program not "living up to the LSU standard" in 2025.
Across the first eight weeks of the season, the talk of the town has been struggles on offense with playcalling becoming a significant issue under offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.
In Week 8, LSU pieced together arguably its best performance of the year on offense, but once again, it wasn't perfect.
Could we see changes coming to the playcalling against the Texas A&M Aggies? Would Kelly take over as the play-caller down the stretch this season?
“It’s a fair question and for me, me involvement is much more in the gameplan preparation,” Kelly said. “Playcalling is an art and a science and if you start getting involved in that too much, it’s not the best thing.
"I can veto things and I do, and I have suggestions, which I will continue to have. I’m on both sides of the ball and special teams. I hear it and I am listening to it. I have veto power and from my perspective, that’s the best place for me.”
Kelly will not be taking over as the full-time playcaller in Baton Rouge, but it's clear he remains hands-on with the offense in 2025.
“We started [simplifying things] about three weeks ago,” Kelly said. “Right after the Ole Miss game, I talked to coach Sloan and coach Hankton and said we need to shorten this inventory and be better at the things that have been efficient for us.
"It’s proven to be effective for us and we’ve shown that offensively, that’s where we’re headed.”
It's been a challenging stretch this season for the purple and gold with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and other offensive weapons struggling across the first seven games.
Now, with the backend of the schedule arriving, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals looking to bounce back with their College Football Playoff hopes, analytically, still alive.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium on Saturday with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
