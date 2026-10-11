Winners and Losers for LSU After Heartbreaking Kentucky Loss

LSU had a chance to leave Lexington with a win. Instead, the Tigers walked away with a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.

After taking a fourth-quarter lead, LSU was unable to close the door on the Wildcats, who scored a touchdown in overtime before converting a two-point attempt to seal the win. The loss dropped the now No. 22 Tigers to 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play.

Despite the result, there were a few bright spots for LSU. From a receiver making a highlight-reel play to a running back contributing in both phases of the offense, some Tigers did enough to help their stock even in defeat.

But costly mistakes and struggles on defense proved difficult to overcome.

Winners

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Roman Mothershed (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Mothershed, WR

Roman Mothershed’s number was only called twice, but he gave LSU one of its biggest plays of the night, helping the Tigers retake the lead in the fourth quarter with a 41-yard touchdown reception.

With Kentucky leading 24-20, quarterback Sam Leavitt took the snap and pitched the ball to wide receiver Jackson Harris, who then found Mothershed downfield for the go-ahead score. The play put LSU ahead 27-24 with 9:50 remaining in the game.

The touchdown was a reminder of the playmaking ability LSU has at receiver, even when the offense needs to find a different way to move the ball. Mothershed delivered in a crucial moment and gave the Tigers an opportunity to close out a road win.

Dilin Jones, RB

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dilin Jones continued to show his value to the LSU offense, providing production both on the ground and through the air against Kentucky.

The running back finished with 56 rushing yards on 16 carries while leading the Tigers in receiving with seven catches for 84 yards. His 140 combined yards from scrimmage made him one of LSU's most productive offensive players on the night.

Jones' ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver gave the Tigers another option as they tried to keep pace with Kentucky. While LSU had trouble turning its overall offensive production into a win, Jones was a consistent contributor throughout the game.

TJ Dottery, LB

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) reacts to a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in a frustrating loss for LSU, TJ Dottery continued to show why he is an important piece of the Tigers' defense.

The senior linebacker led LSU with 12 tackles against Kentucky, finishing as the team's leading tackler in a game where the defense struggled to consistently get stops. While the result was not what LSU wanted, Dottery remained active throughout the contest and helped lead the team in a difficult road environment.

The Tigers gave up 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Kentucky running back C.J. Baxter, so there is plenty for the defense to clean up heading into next week. But Dottery's team-high tackle total makes him one of the few defensive players who deserves recognition despite the loss.

Losers

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt, QB

Leavitt put together a productive passing performance, but a costly interception and a late fumble helped keep the door open for Kentucky.

The LSU quarterback completed 25 of 34 passes for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His completion percentage and passing yardage showed that he was able to move the offense, but the turnover in the third quarter gave Kentucky possession in LSU territory.

The bigger mistake came late in regulation. With the Tigers holding a 27-24 lead. Leavitt fumbled, giving the Wildcats the ball with just over four minutes remaining.

LSU's defense kept Kentucky from scoring a touchdown on that possession, but the turnover put the Tigers in a difficult position as they tried to protect the lead.

Leavitt was far from the only reason LSU lost, and his passing production helped keep the Tigers competitive. Still, in a game decided by one point, the turnovers were difficult to overlook.

LSU's Run Defense

Kentucky’s CJ Baxter Jr. runs 70 yards to set up a touchdown against LSU’s Tamarcus Cooley at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' struggles against Kentucky's rushing attack were a major factor in the loss.

Baxter finished with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns, repeatedly putting pressure on an LSU defense that had entered the game among the nation's best in limiting opposing rushing production.

The defense did produce important stops, including a fourth-down stop in the third quarter, but it could not consistently slow Kentucky down when it mattered most.

For a unit that had been a strength through the opening weeks, Saturday's performance was a step in the wrong direction.

Lane Kiffin

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with a referee during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff will have plenty to answer for after the Tigers' overtime loss to Kentucky.

LSU had an opportunity to secure a road win after taking a 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers were unable to finish the job. While turnovers and defensive struggles played a major role in the result, Kiffin's staff will need to evaluate what went wrong as LSU looks to get back on track in SEC play.

Kiffin cannot shoulder all the blame for a one-point overtime loss, but Saturday's result raised questions about LSU's ability to close out games. With an unwavering SEC schedule just getting underway, the Tigers will need better execution and adjustments from their coaching staff to avoid letting another winnable game slip away.

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