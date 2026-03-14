2027 Recruiting Class Rankings: USC Trojans Soar, LSU Football Eyeing Top Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Class with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge preparing for a pivotal spring and summer stretch.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on locking down Louisiana on the recruiting scene with multiple five-stars and blue-chippers right down the road from LSU's campus.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

For the LSU coaching staff, relationships are forming with top targets with the next handful of months presenting key opportunities to add to the 2027 Recruiting Class that currently holds two commitments as it stands:

- QB Peyton Houston - No. 2 QB in Louisiana

- EDGE Jaiden Bryant: Top-5 EDGE in America

Houston... The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

Courtesy of Peyton Houston on Instagram,

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and the Top-10 quarterback in America once again stuffed the stat sheet for his program.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

But LSU has work to do on the recruiting scene with multiple Top-100 targets on the program's radar - currently sitting unranked in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle Team Rankings.

The 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings:

No. 1: Oklahoma Sooners

No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3: Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 7: USC Trojans

No. 8: Miami Hurricanes

No. 9: Oregon Ducks

No. 10: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Once the USC Trojans landed a commitment from five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, Lincoln Riley's crew surged to the No. 7 spot in the Rivals 2027 Industry Team Rankings.

For the LSU Tigers, all eyes are on the offseason with Kiffin and Co. looking to build on the program's pair of commitments with Louisiana's No. 2 rated quarterback and America's No. 2 EDGE committed.

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