Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: LSU Football True Freshman Making Presence Felt Immediately

Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive lineman Brysten Martinez put pen to paper with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in December after making things official with the hometown program.

Martinez signed with the Bayou Bengals as the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana and the No. 9 offensive tackle in America with LSU winning out for his services despite a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

In what became a significant recruiting win for the LSU Tigers coaching staff once Kiffin arrived in The Boot, the program is already reaping the benefits of Martinez's talents.

The 6-foot-5, 318-pounder enrolled early with the LSU program in January where he recently wrapped up his first Spring Camp in Baton Rouge - quickly drawing praise from his shot-caller this week.

"He has a really good skill set, really stood out as a guy that eventually would be a premier player. At one of the [tackle] spots, probably left. Was really pleased in that you really don't know with high school kids," Kiffin said.

"You never really know until you get them and he's the guy, like I told our guys, that if you looked at him— without ranks, any of that stuff— and said, 'Hey, this is one of the top guys in America, young players that we got, you would say that.' He's got a really high ceiling. I'm really excited about that.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"One of those things is when you get here, you're really hoping, even though you know some, that you have some really good young players on a roster. Your freshman class that already played there and then the incoming one. Because otherwise, to get upperclassmen in two, three years from now, you'd have to go all portal to get them. So that was really good that he was part of that."

Martinez has primarily worked with the second-team offensive line where his outlook will be at the left tackle spot - according to Kiffin - backing up Jordan Seaton in 2026.

LSU has seen a first-team rotation along the offensive line consisting of LT Jordan Seaton, LG Bo Bordelon, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, and RT Weston Davis.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, it's clear the LSU Tigers coaching staff feels it has something special in Martinez as his career in Baton Rouge continues.

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