Alabama Crimson Tide Enters Race for Coveted LSU Football Target, Louisiana Native
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star running back Trey Martin continues his rise as one of the top prospects in Louisiana across his junior campaign.
The No. 3 rated running back in the Bayou State has emerged as a fast-rising prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast getting in on the action.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Michigan State Spartans and Houston Cougars, among others.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entered the race for the hometown prospect on Oct. 1 after making the call to the prized running back.
The Louisiana native is a two-way stud where he plays both offense and defense for Franklin Parish - spending time at the safety position while on defense.
On offense, he ran for 382 yards on 28 carries in 2024 as a sophomore, totaling eight touchdowns - according to MaxPreps.
Now, after a strong offseason, Martin has blown up on the recruiting scene with multiple Southeastern Conference schools getting involved.
That now includes Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide with the program extending an offer this week.
LSU, and other SEC programs, have begun dipping into the Bayou State for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
This week, the Alabama Crimson Tide received a prediction to land Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven - the No. 1 signal-caller in America.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, was in Bryant-Denny Stadium last weekend for the program's rivalry matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers where the Crimson Tide handled business at home.
For the top-ranked overall prospect, Haven has carved out a path as the crown jewel of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his process.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year in 2024 after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns while leading his Dunham squad to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Now, it's the Crimson Tide that are picking up steam for the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
