Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers Target Raving About LSU Football
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has blossomed into the top-ranked prospect at his position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a dominant sophomore season last fall.
The No. 1 tight end in America has earned offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among several others, as his rise continues.
Hudson is fresh off of a standout season in 2024 where he put the nation on notice as an elite pass-catcher in his recruiting cycle, but he's also thrived on the hardwood as a duak-sport athlete.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout season.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, his recruitment process is taking off with Hudson preparing to play both sports at the college level.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators are "standing out" ahead of his junior campaign.
This weekend, Hudson will be in Baton Rouge on an unofficial visit for the LSU Tigers' home opener in Death Valley against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Following the LSU Tigers' season-opening victory over the No. 4 Clemson this past weekend, Hudson took to social media to rave about the hometown program.
As the elite pass-catcher navigates his recruitment, the LSU Tigers remain a favorite in his process as it ramps up this fall.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.