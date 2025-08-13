All Trojans

USC Trojans Targeting Next Drake London? Top Two-Sport Recruit From SEC Country

The USC Trojans are in the mix for one of the top two-sport recruits in the country for football and basketball. Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is a nationally ranked recruit in two sports and likes what USC has been doing on the recruiting front.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans landed arguably one of the best tight end prospects of all time in the 2026 recruiting cycle when five-star tight end Mark Bowman pledged to the Trojans.

After landing Bowman, the Trojans set their sights on landing five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, who is a top prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle in both basketball and football. Both Eric Musselman and Lincoln Riley, USC's respective basketball and football coaches, have jumped into the mix for Hudson, who could become the latest two-sport athlete to shine for the Trojans.

USC Targeting Next Big-Time Tight End Prospect?

USC Trojans Ahmad Hudson LSU Tigers Drake London Eric Musselman Lincoln Riley NIL Recruiting Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hudson spoke with 247Sports about his recruitment, which has exploded this offseason. At the conclusion of his sophomore campaign, Hudson held nine offers, but that numbers has ballooned to 25 since the offseason began.

"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.

The No. 1 tight end and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Hudson is the best player in the state of Louisiana, which says a lot considering the amount of talent to come from the Bayou State.

It's interesting to see that Hudson listed the Trojans as a team that has taken heavy interest in bringing him for both football and basketball. ESPN has Hudson listed as a four-star power forward and have him ranked as the No. 5 power forward and No. 10 player in the country.

Hudson fits the type of frame that Musselman looks for on the basketball court at 6-7, 225 pounds. Obviously the athleticism is there as well with him being a two-sport athlete, another key trait of Musselman's recruits.

USC Trojans Ahmad Hudson LSU Tigers Drake London Eric Musselman Lincoln Riley NIL Recruiting Nebraska Cornhuskers
Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

MORE: Revisiting Former USC Trojans' Bear Alexander's Decision To Transfer To Oregon Ducks


MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson 'Relentless' With Caleb Williams Amid Wild Predictions?

MORE: USC Trojans Betting Odds Revealed For Home Opener Against Missouri State Bears

MORE: Elite Mater Dei Recruit Sets Busy Fall Visit Schedule: USC Trojans, Ohio State, Alabama

USC Trojans Ahmad Hudson LSU Tigers Drake London Eric Musselman Lincoln Riley NIL Recruiting Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trojans' Recent History With Two-Sport Athletes

Most recently, the Trojans saw Drake London play both basketball and football. London played basketball for only two seasons under coach Andy Enfield from 2019-2020. He elected to focus solely on football for his junior season and the rest is history.

Hudson is an even better talent on the basketball court than London was and if he ends up at USC, he has a real chance of getting minutes on the hardwood and snaps on the gridiron as a true freshman.

Former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson also was a two-sport athlete. The current-Florida State Seminole played baseball in addition to football. He was quite the baseball player too, being only the third player to ever be named as an Under Armour All-American in football and baseball.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football