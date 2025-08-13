USC Trojans Targeting Next Drake London? Top Two-Sport Recruit From SEC Country
The USC Trojans landed arguably one of the best tight end prospects of all time in the 2026 recruiting cycle when five-star tight end Mark Bowman pledged to the Trojans.
After landing Bowman, the Trojans set their sights on landing five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, who is a top prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle in both basketball and football. Both Eric Musselman and Lincoln Riley, USC's respective basketball and football coaches, have jumped into the mix for Hudson, who could become the latest two-sport athlete to shine for the Trojans.
USC Targeting Next Big-Time Tight End Prospect?
Hudson spoke with 247Sports about his recruitment, which has exploded this offseason. At the conclusion of his sophomore campaign, Hudson held nine offers, but that numbers has ballooned to 25 since the offseason began.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
The No. 1 tight end and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Hudson is the best player in the state of Louisiana, which says a lot considering the amount of talent to come from the Bayou State.
It's interesting to see that Hudson listed the Trojans as a team that has taken heavy interest in bringing him for both football and basketball. ESPN has Hudson listed as a four-star power forward and have him ranked as the No. 5 power forward and No. 10 player in the country.
Hudson fits the type of frame that Musselman looks for on the basketball court at 6-7, 225 pounds. Obviously the athleticism is there as well with him being a two-sport athlete, another key trait of Musselman's recruits.
Trojans' Recent History With Two-Sport Athletes
Most recently, the Trojans saw Drake London play both basketball and football. London played basketball for only two seasons under coach Andy Enfield from 2019-2020. He elected to focus solely on football for his junior season and the rest is history.
Hudson is an even better talent on the basketball court than London was and if he ends up at USC, he has a real chance of getting minutes on the hardwood and snaps on the gridiron as a true freshman.
Former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson also was a two-sport athlete. The current-Florida State Seminole played baseball in addition to football. He was quite the baseball player too, being only the third player to ever be named as an Under Armour All-American in football and baseball.