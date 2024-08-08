BREAKING: LSU Football Lands Commitment from Coveted Safety CJ Jimcoily
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have landed a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily, he announced on Thursday afternoon.
The four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle chose the Tigers over Stanford, Tennessee and Alabama after trimming his list to four finalists weeks ago.
Now, the Bayou Bengals reel in the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who immediately becomes a key piece to the future of the defensive backfield.
Jimcoily, who's the second safety in the 2025 class alongside Destrehan (La.) star Jhase Thomas, can be used in a myriad of ways for defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
He attains tremendous size and can be used in the new STAR role as a hybrid safety/linebacker; with the program salivating at the immense potential he attains.
Jimcoily had the Stanford Cardinal near the top of his list with this one ultimately coming down to relationships with the LSU staff, namely safeties coach Jake Olsen.
A player who is a workhorse in the classroom, Jimcoily boasts a GPA above 4.0 status where Stanford surged in his recruitment on that side, but LSU provided a plan that gave him a chance to thrive both on and off the field.
Jimcoily took his fair share of visits this summer with LSU, Tennessee, Alabama and Stanford making waves.
When it came to LSU, there were pieces that made sense for the program to win out. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals program, it became a huge advantage down the stretch.
With the July Recruiting Dead Period in full swing last month, it gave the coveted safety time to mull over his options before going public.
Now, he adds to LSU's No. 3 overall recruiting class after becoming commitment No. 20.
Jimcoily is the first 2025 target to go public with a commitment decision, but there is another out-of-state target to keep tabs on: Tight End Mike Tyler.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event at the end of July.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur.
As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class sooner rather than later.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
