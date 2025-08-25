Brian Kelly, LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From No. 2 Safety in Louisiana
Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in the Bayou State with all eyes on his junior campaign in 2025.
Anding the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has blossomed into a sought-after prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class with multiple programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder flaunts an offer list with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, extending scholarships.
But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.
There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.
Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback.
The elite defensive back is now set to suit up for the LSU Tigers in 2025 as he gears up for his freshman campaign.
Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden Anding in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).
On Monday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers earning a commitment from Anding as his process intensifies this fall.
The Tigers are beginning to turn up the heat in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on locking down Louisiana in the rising-junior class.
Anding remains a priority target, but his teammate is also at the top of the board in next year's cycle.
The Target to Know: Ahmad Hudson
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is one of the most coveted prospects in America heading into his junior season.
Hudson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, dominated across his sophomore campaign with the top programs in the nation taking notice.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson's recruitment process is blossoming this offseason with programs recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
LSU remains in pursuit of the Louisiana five-star with the program becoming a top contender for Hudson's services.
