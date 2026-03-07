Coveted LSU Football Safety Target Reveals Major News Ahead of Senior Season

New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star safety Karon Eugene has transferred to Westgate High School for his senior campaign, according to multiple reports.

Eugene checks in as the No. 9 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment amid a significant offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Houston Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, prior to his senior campaign in the Bayou State, Eugene is set to join a loaded Westgate High squad where he has already enrolled - making the move to the New Iberia (La.) program right down the road from his previous school.

As a sophomore, Eugene intercepted eight passes - while returning two of them touchdowns - and blocked three punts while leading his Catholic squad to a 13-1 record.

Top Louisiana Recruit and LSU Target Karon Eugene Transfers to Join Loaded Westgate Program https://t.co/kkekzSAYc5 — Mike Coppage (@MikeCoppage1) March 6, 2026

"The recruitment of Eugene hasn’t fully taken off, though his offer sheet does include the likes of LSU, USC, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Michigan," Rivals wrote.

"LSU has been a constant early on, however. Despite the coaching staff changing in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are still working hard to keep Eugene home at the next level."

LSU continues keeping options open at the safety position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle despite being linked to Eugene across his prep career.

The Target to Know: Jayden Anding

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding has emerged as a top priority at the safety position with the LSU Tigers staff battling for his commitment this offseason.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, across his prep career.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding's Instagram.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder recently added another offer on his sheet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their way to Ruston (La.) in January to extend an in-person scholarship, but the Bayou Bengals remain serious contenders here.

LSU will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's offseason prior to his senior campaign with Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native - along with Anding's older brother preparing for his sophomore season with the Tigers.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: