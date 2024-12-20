Brian Kelly, LSU Football Set to Host No. 1 Defensive Player in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have secured commitments from multiple defensive pieces that are expected to make an instant impact in Baton Rouge.
After adding a pledge from the No. 2 cornerback on the market, along with several prized transfers as well, the Tigers have proven they will be active this month.
LSU has landed four defensive transfers to this point led by Mansoor Delane (No. 2 CB), Jack Pyburn (No. 6 EDGE), Ja'Keem Jackson (No. 8 CB) and Jimari Butler (No. 15 EDGE), but the Tigers remain on the prowl.
Kelly and Co. are now a team to beat for Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton.
The No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal will make his way to Baton Rouge for a visit to campus this weekend. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Payton will arrive on Friday. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal with a slew of potential suitors.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
LSU has already signed a pair of edge rushers in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler pledged to the program, but a third now remains an option with Payton at the top of LSU's wish list.
Payton is the most coveted prospect on the market. He is the No. 1 uncommitted transfer with the chance to become an immediate impact star at his next destination. LSU remains out front with the first visit of his transfer process.
LSU has landed commitments from 10 transfers to this point while seeing 17 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge.
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
The Special Teams Additons (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.