Brian Kelly, LSU Football Sign Multiple Five-Star Prospects in on Signing Day
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff signed 23 members of the 2025 Recruiting Class on Wednesday with the Early Signing Period kicking off.
LSU signed five of the Top 10 prospects in the state of Louisiana, the No. 1 cornerback in America and a pair of Top 5 interior offensive linemen in the current cycle.
“Overall, I think this is the finest class that I have signed,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “It points to the work the entire staff has done over the past 18 months putting together an outstanding class. Regardless of what happened over the last week, all of these guys wanted to be here at LSU, representing LSU and wanting to be part of a championship.
“This is an outstanding class. All of these guys wanted to be part of LSU because they see something, they felt something that was clear to them and what was clear to them is that this is going to be a championship program and they want to be part of it. In back-to-back years we have put together elite classes.”
There are several headliners rounding out the class, but five-stars Harlem Berry, DJ Pickett and Solomon Thomas will be a trio to get familiar with.
Meet the Five-Star Trio:
RB Harlem Berry: 5-11 * 188 * Fr. * HS
The nation’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2025 according to all four major recruiting services … A consensus 5-star prospect and the top-rated player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025 … Listed with 5-stars from all major recruiting services – On3, ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals.
Prepped at St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie … The On3 composite has him ranked No. 1 nationally at his position, No. 17 overall and the No. 2 player in Louisiana … Ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by On3 and 247Sports and No. 2 by ESPN and Rivals.
Capped regular-season of senior campaign with 1,666 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns … As a junior, rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns … Caught 20 passes for 401 yards and 7 TDs … On defense, tallied 36 tackles, including 3 for losses and a sack … He also forced 2 fumbles and returned an interception 62 yards for a score … Entered senior season with 7,285 rushing yards and 114 touchdowns.
As a freshman, rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 TDs … Topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark in each of his 4 seasons of high school football … In first round playoff win in 2024, rushed for 312 yards and 6 TDs on 24 carries in a 56-36 victory … In his first two years of high school, he amassed 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns.
Named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete of the Year Award following his junior season … Three-time first-team 1A All-State selection (2021, 2022, 2023) … Also a standout in track, winning the 2022 Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100-meter (10.98 seconds) and 200-meter (22.68 seconds) dashes … Finished second in the Louisiana state outdoor track meet in the 200-meters in both 2023 (21.43) and 2024 (21.80) … Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game ... Coached by Kevin Dizer.
CB DJ Pickett: 6-4 * 184 * Fr. * HS
The top-rated player in LSU’s 2025 signing class and the premier prep cornerback in this year’s class … A consensus 5-star prospect who is rated as the nation’s No. 1 cornerback by On3 and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 2 cornerback nationally by ESPN and 247Sports … In the On3 composite, listed as the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect, the No. 2 cornerback and the top player in the state of Florida … Rated as high as No. 6 overall nationally by On3.
Recorded 94 total tackles and 10 interceptions during his prep career … A playmaker on the offensive side of the ball as well, catching 130 passes for 2,577 yards and 25 touchdowns in high school … Also ran track, clocking a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash … Coached at Zephyrhills by Nick Carroll … Nephew of former NFL defensive tackle Ryan Pickett, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.
OL Solomon Thomas: 6-3 * 314 * Fr. * HS
Outstanding 5-star offensive lineman from Raines High School in Jacksonville, Fla … Consensus 5-star ranking … Listed as the No. 2 interior offensive line prospect and No. 32 overall nationally in the On3 composite … Ranked as the No. 1 overall high school talent in the state of Florida for the Class of 2025 … Ranked as high as No. 13 overall nationally by ESPN.
Helped team to team to a 10-2 mark and the regional semifinals of the state playoffs as a junior … As a senior, team went undefeated during the regular season and captured the No. 1 seed in the Florida 3A playoff bracket … Named to the 2024 Florida-Times Union Super 11 … Excels in track and field, winning the Florida 2A state title in the discus as a sophomore in 2023 with a throw of 51.35m … Claimed second place in the discus in 2A state meet in 2024 with a toss of 49.55 … Coached by Donovan Masline.
