Commitment Preview: LSU Football Pushing for Pair of Targets Nearing Decisions
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will see a pair of 2025 targets come off the board on Saturday, August 17th with the coveted prospects going public with decisions.
LSU currently boasts the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America headlined by Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) all verbally committed to the program in the 2025 cycle.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are looking to do more damage on the recruiting trail before August wraps up.
In less than 24 hours, a pair of targets will come off the board.
The Latest Buzz:
Mike Tyler: Tight End (2025)
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond High tight end Mike Tyler will reveal a commitment decision on Saturday where he will choose between LSU, Duke and West Virginia.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line this weekend. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
Bryce Fitzgerald: Safety (2025)
Miami (Fla.) Columbus safety Bryce Fitzgerald will come off the board on Saturday, August 17th with a decision inching closer.
The Sunshine State native will choose between Miami, Florida State, Florida and LSU this weekend after taking trips to each program this summer.
A Top 150 player in the 2025 cycle, Fitzgerald has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with LSU swinging for the fences late, but all signs point to the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder taking his talents elsewhere.
LSU will have a hat on the table for Fitzgerald, but Florida State and Miami have surged down the stretch with the in-state prospect looking to remain home.
Despite Fitzgerald likely opting to go elsewhere, LSU should receive good news on Saturday with coveted tight end Mike Tyler set to come off the board.
