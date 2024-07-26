Commitment Watch: Who Could Commit to the LSU Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in the midst of the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer as the annual Bayou Splash event kicks off on Friday.
The Tigers will see prospects from all over the country make their way to Baton Rouge to check in with the program.
There will be players making their rounds with Kelly, events held at the LSU Recreation Center and more taking place in The Boot on Friday with the Bayou Bengals looking to make a splash on the recruiting trail.
With headliners DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) leading the recruiting charge as the pair of five-star commitments in town, LSU is in good hands as they prepare to bolster the 2025 recruiting class this weekend.
There are a handful of uncommitted 2025 targets in Baton Rouge this weekend with LSU looking to lock up there services.
Who could commit to LSU next?
A pair of players to keep tabs on:
Aidan Anding: No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will host one of Louisiana's top prospects this weekend with coveted cornerback Aidan Anding making his way to campus on Friday.
Anding, the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the Bayou State, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson extending an offer in June.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision at the end of June, but after receiving an offer from LSU, he elected to push back his commitment date.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Louisiana, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push with significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum this summer with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
LSU Tigers On SI will likely log a prediction for the Tigers to win out here for Anding's services once the dust settles with the Tigers getting him on campus on Friday.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody place a prediction in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star with the stud corner trending the Tigers' way.
Mike Tyler: Coveted Tight End
The South Carolina native made his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday to begin his two-day stay with LSU keeping their foot on the gas in his recruitment.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
247Sports recruiting expert Sonny Shipp placed a prediction for Tyler to ultimately land in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class after making the move on Thursday.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. The goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers will kick off the Bayou Splash recruiting event at 2pm CT on Friday with players from all over America making their way to Baton Rouge.
