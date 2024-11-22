Comparing LSU Football's NIL Offer to the Michigan Wolverines for Bryce Underwood
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, he announced via social media on Thursday.
The No. 1 quarterback in America will stay home and suit up for the hometown Wolverines for his college career.
Underwood had previously been committed to the Bayou Bengals for over 300 days, but a late surge on the NIL front propelled Michigan to land the top-ranked signal-caller.
A player with "generational talent," he'll suit up for a program just 30 minutes away from his hometown of Belleville.
“He’s going to go down as the top quarterback in the past 30 years in the state of Michigan, if not ever,” On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said. “He is a top athlete. We saw him add a rushing element to his game, where he is a legitimate weapon with the ball in his hands. I’ve labeled him as a franchise quarterback prospect out of high school.
“It’s not always typical in these NIL bidding wars you might see a great return on investment. Sometimes the price can be run up, and the prospect at hand might not be worth that value. Bryce Underwood is.”
What was the final offer from the LSU Tigers? What did Michigan ultimately get up to?
The NIL Comparison: The Bryce Underwood Sweepstakes
The LSU Offer: $1.5 Million Per Year
LSU continues adapting to the new norm in the name, image and likeness space with the program proving they are willing to shell out the dollars to land the top talent.
As it stands, the Tigers hold commitments from a trio of five-stars in Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Kade Phillips (No. 4 CB) in the 2025 class.
When it came down to it, LSU's offer on the NIL front didn't cut it for Underwood with the dollars Michigan was willing to put up.
According to The Advocate, the offer was valued at more than $1.5 million per year, an increment of money that would have made him the highest paid player on the LSU Tigers.
The Michigan Offer: $12 Million Over Four Years
Underwood is already a household name in Michigan with the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder ending his high school career with a 50-4 record while bringing home a pair of state titles for Belleville in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
After the decision to remain home went public, 104.5 ESPN Radio's Matt Moscona revealed the deal for Underwood reached the $12 million mark.
The deal is reportedly over a four-year stretch, according to other reports, but Moscona was the first to announce the full increment.
It's life-changing money for Underwood. There have been several reports over the last few weeks on the amount it would be with numbers hovering around the $10.5 million mark, according to On3 Sports, but it appears the number went up as the Early Signing Period inched closer.
On3 Sports' Evaluation of Underwood:
“Premier arm talent who is one of the more gifted high school quarterback prospects in recent years. Combination of arm strength, pocket feel and processing ability makes him the top quarterback in the 2025 cycle. Owns a wide-shouldered frame, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds with 10-inch hands at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Touts a big-time arm with the ability to drive the ball with velocity to all levels of the field. Has the ability to touch every area of the field with ease. Throws a very tight spiral that amplifies the velocity on the tail of his passes. Has shown advanced skill as a passer. Comfortable delivering over the middle of the field from within the pocket. Consistently sticks the ball on receivers against tight coverage.
…Shows the ability to layer passes with touch and high-level location, especially downfield. Demonstrates the best pocket presence in the cycle entering the senior season. A vertical mover in the pocket who navigates pressure at a level well beyond his years. Has rhythmic feet when operating within structure. Doubles as a run threat with the ability to make defenders miss in space.”
It's certainly an eye-opening day for LSU fans with the program now hoping to keep the current 2025 Recruiting Class intact with the Early Signing Period just two weeks away.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.