Coveted Louisiana Linebacker, LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Baton Rouge (La.) Central High four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday night.
Garrett, the No. 1 rated linebacker in Louisiana, had the LSU Tigers, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Missouri Tigers in the mix heading into his decision.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder recently backed off of an Auburn Tigers pledge where the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels emerged as contenders with both programs hosting Garrett already this fall.
But it's Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that dip into the Bayou State and earn the pledge from Garrett after an unofficial visit to Oxford this past weekend.
“Ole Miss, they do a good job at building relationships and making you feel like a priority,” Garrett told Rivals. “Obviously, they just lost a linebacker in their class. Guy that flipped over seven to eight times, so just knowing that they want loyalty and they have stability.
"Two coaches that coached under Nick Saban, and just knowing that Nick Saban, one of the greatest coaches to coach in college football, wanted them guys a part of the staff. Then they dispersed out to start their own program, which has been very successful.”
Garrett is fresh off a junior season where he logged 91 total tackles, per MaxPreps. Across his last two seasons, the Alabama native totaled 178 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.
During the offseason, the coveted linebacker made the move to Louisiana where he enrolled at Baton Rouge (La.) Central High.
Along with making a move on the high school scene, Garrett navigated a rigorous recruitment process with the Ole Miss Rebels becoming a team to beat down the stretch.
“Another blessing being able to be recruited by Ole Miss. My official visit down there went great, I was able to bond with a lot of current linebackers on the team and just learn the ways of Ole Miss," Garrett said.
"It really pulled me closer to them."
LSU currently holds a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle, but remain in search of adding a linebacker to the current haul.
With Garrett out of the mix, all attention remains on current Arkansas Razorbacks pledge JJ Bush with the LSU Tigers intensifying their pursuit.
