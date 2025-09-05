Coveted LSU Football Commit, No. 1 Mississippi Offensive Lineman Flips to SEC Rival
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Tucker, the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi, announced a pledge to Brian Kelly's program in June, but after a short stretch, has made the decision to remain in the Magnolia State.
Prior to committing to Kelly's program, the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels after taking a pair of official visits.
From there, Tucker was all LSU with a commitment coming shortly after his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
Last weekend, the top-ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi took an unofficial visit to Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet.
Now, Kiffin's program has sealed the deal with the Rebels officially landing his pledge on Friday morning.
Tucker is a prospect that has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains after a strong junior campaign in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Now, LSU will go back to the drawing board in search of another offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Tucker out of the equation.
LSU holds pledges from a trio of offensive linemen in Bryson Cooley (No. 2 OL in Mississippi), Brysten Martinez (No. 1 OL in Louisiana) and three-star Jalan Chapman.
