Coveted LSU Football Target Sets Commitment Date, Tigers Among Finalists
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy is one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle with a several programs battling it out for his services.
McCoy, a Top-100 recruit who just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign, is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
The LSU target has been in Orlando since Sunday working through preparation for the Jan. 2 showdown in the Sunshine State.
Now, he's prepared to make a decision.
LSU, USC and Tennessee are the trio of finalists for McCoy's services where he will make a decision on Thursday. The commitment choice will come at some point during the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2.
He's a player multiple programs are turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he has the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch.
It's been a battle over the last few months, but after solidifying his three finalists, it's now decision time for McCoy.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America is a Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
LSU will sit back and await a decision alongside both Tennessee and USC with McCoy going public on Thursday afternoon during the Under Armour All-American Game.
The 2026 Recruiting Class has five commitments to this point led by defensive lineman Richard Anderson, safety Aiden Hall, wide receiver Kenny Darby, wide receiver Jakai Anderson and offensive lineman Jalan Chapman.
Kelly and Co. have been red hot on the recruiting trail over the last three-plus weeks after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 class in the portal with 14 additions locked in to this point.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
