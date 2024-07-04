Decision Day: The Latest on the No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Dakorien Moore
It's decision day for the No. 1 wide receiver in America with a pair of programs beginning to separate themselves from the pack for five-star Dakorien Moore.
The top-ranked wideout in the 2025 cycle decommitted from the LSU Tigers in May and quickly began trending elsewhere after locking in a trio of official visits.
Moore scheduled trips to Ohio State, Oregon and Texas to get a better look at each program, but quickly circled back on the Bayou Bengals.
After initially not receiving a visit, LSU made sure to get one more face-to-face meeting with Moore after getting him back in Baton Rouge for an official.
Now, after four visits in June, the dust has begun to settle and Moore will reveal a decision on July 4th at 8:00PM CT.
With a major domino set to come off of the board, a pair of powerhouse programs have begun separating themselves from the pack: Texas and Oregon.
Once Moore backed off of his pledge to LSU in May, all signs pointed to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns winning out for his services.
Then, the coveted wide receiver took his fair share of visits with the Ducks surging in his recruitment.
A source familiar with Moore's recruitment views Oregon as a team to beat down the stretch and this one will come down to who can piece together the most impressive NIL package.
We've seen what Texas can do on the NIL front. Whether it be Lamborghinis on official visits or opening up their checkbooks, the Longhorns are a force to be reckoned with in the NIL space.
Now, Oregon has begun to take strides in the right direction when it comes to name, image and likeness with prized prospects beginning to take a better look at Dan Lanning's program.
One of those prized prospects is Moore.
A source on the LSU side of things confirmed that LSU will not be the pick on Thursday and believes this is a two-horse race between both Oregon and Texas.
Despite Moore revealing a commitment on Thursday, this recruitment will be one that goes until the Early Signing Period in December.
For now, the Ducks and Longhorns will keep their foot on the gas for the sought after wideout who has the chance to be an immediate impact player at the next level.
Here's what Moore had to say of both programs in May at the On3 Elite Series:
Texas: "It’s always going to be home. It’s close to family, so that’s one major thing it could come down to when I’m thinking about Texas. Obviously they got great NIL, everybody knows that. But I’m looking forward to seeing something else besides that and seeing what they’ve got to show me. They’ve developed players since they pulled them in, and even players that haven’t been so big out of high school."
Oregon: "I love how open I can be when I’m out there. Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at. I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character. And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with Coach Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor and a good person to be around."
Moore will reveal a commitment on Thursday, July 4th at 8:00PM CT.
