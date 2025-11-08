Oregon Will Be Down a Top Offensive Weapon for Saturday's Game at Iowa
The Moore-to-Moore connection has been extremely dangerous for No. 9 Oregon this season, but quarterback Dante Moore will be without his favorite target for Saturday’s game at Iowa.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports that freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore will miss Saturday’s game against the No. 20 Hawkeyes due to an undisclosed injury suffered in practice this week.
Moore leads the Ducks with 28 receptions and 443 receiving yards and has three touchdowns on the season. He leads Oregon in yards from scrimmage on the season, and is the program’s most explosive target, gaining 15.8 yards per reception.
Oregon was already without senior Evan Stewart, who has at least 513 yards in each of his first three college seasons, but has been out through the first 11 weeks 2025 with injury. Now, with Moore out, Dante Moore will rely on the trio of Gary Bryant Jr., Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan on the outside, along with tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the team’s second-leading receiver with 22 catches for 313 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. With sloppy conditions expected in Iowa City, the Ducks could also lean on a rushing attack that averages that averages 237 yards per game and more than six yards per carry.
No game at Kinnick Stadium is easy, and Iowa once again has a stellar defense with a unique, ground-and-pound offense that has come along in recent weeks. The Ducks are currently projected to make the College Football Playoff, but the Hawkeyes have a long-shot, though far from impossible, path to making the field as well.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
