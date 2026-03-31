Top-10 Tight End in America Raves About LSU Football Amid Lane Kiffin's Strong Push

Orange Beach (Ala.) four-star tight end Lee Steele is fresh off of an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend after checking in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Saturday morning.

Steele, the No. 8 rated tight end in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status skyrocket across the last few months with offers from multiple powerhouse programs coming in.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But a recent visit to Baton Rouge has Steele taking a closer look into Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals after talking shop with the LSU Tigers staff.

"It was something that every kid dreams of. It was great talking to [Lane Kiffin] and talking to [LSU tight ends coach Joe] Cox. It is a great place for kids to come in and play," Steele said of his recent visit to Baton Rouge.

"I met Lane Kiffin yesterday - I talked to him about what it takes to play there and Trey'Dez [Green] and how he works. It takes a hunger, man."

UPDATE: Orange Beach (Ala.) ‘28 TE Lee Steele on his recent visit with @Lane_Kiffin & LSU: @LeeSteele_2028



“It’s something that every kid dreams of. We talked about the hunger for the game and what it takes.”



Steele plans to visit Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Indiana & Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/8CDifBWP9R — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) March 31, 2026

The coveted pass-catcher also has four trips on the docket moving forward with a fifth potentially to see the Indiana Hoosiers.

"I go to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and maybe Indiana," Steele said when asked of what's next this offseason.

Steele was accompanied by multiple blue-chip prospects this past weekend in Baton Rouge with LSU rolling out the red carpet for the program's first big recruiting weekend during Spring Camp.

For the talented Alabama native, SEC schools galore are fighting for his commitment, but it's clear LSU tight ends coach Joe Cox is keeping a close look as he carves out his board in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, as the offseason continues, Steele has multiple visits on deck for the spring and summer months, but the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on wth an offer on the table and visit now in the rearview mirror.

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